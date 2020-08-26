Laissez Faire 2020-08-26 13:40:38

Palantir Lost $588 Million in 2019

American Airlines Will Fire 19,000 Folks This October

New Floodmaps Could Reclassify Your Home as High Risk

The Monetary Consequences of COVID-19

MARKETS

Palantir filed to go public yesterday and, like all great tech companies, its hemorrhaging money out the wazoo and has no plan to actually make a profit any time soon.

The data analytics company was co-founded in 2003 by Peter Thiel, who probably doesn’t inject himself with the blood of young boys to keep himself young (but he definitely looked into it).

Like Slack and Spotify, Palantir will pursue a direct listing, rather than selling shares through a public offering like a normal, well-behaved company.

As part of a direct listing, companies can avoid hiring underwriters (who are expensive and generally unpleasant to be around) and prevent stock dilution which can occur when you create a whole bunch of new shares out of thin air.

Instead, the existing investors, promoters, and employees can sell their shares directly to the public. It’s like a yard sale, except instead of trying to hork your ex-husbands mechanical tie rack, your selling part ownership of a giant data-analytics company that loses hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

According to the filing, Palantir lost $588 million in 2018 in the process of all that “data” it’s analyzing. Revenue grew almost 25% from the year previous, though the massive loss was about the same.

Palantir is named for the magic crystal ball in Lord of the Rings that allows the evil wizard Saruman to spy on Gandalf and his merry band of weird English babies who should definitely not be fighting in a war.

Saruman’s Palantir also operated at a massive loss. He had to grow an entire army of orcs just to pay the bills.

Palantir maintains a two-class stock structure, much like Facebook. Handsome, strong, elite Class-B stockholders get 10 votes per share. While plebian, weak Class A stockholders get just one share AND THEY’RE LUCKY TO GET THAT!

Skipping over Classes C, D, E, the company will introduce Class F shares, as part of its direct listing. Class F shares will have a variable number of votes, and hand 50% of all voting power to founders Thiel, Stephen Cohen, and CEO Alex Karp (essentially making them the king gods of the company).

CEO Alex Karp used the filing slam Silicon Valley companies for spying on people, which Palantir (a data-mining company with ties to governments around the world) has definitely never done.

“The engineering elite of Silicon Valley may know more than most about building software,” Karp wrote. “But they do not know more about how society should be organized or what justice requires. Our company was founded in Silicon Valley. But we seem to share fewer and fewer of the technology sector’s values and commitments.

“From the start, we have repeatedly turned down opportunities to sell, collect, or mine data. Other technology companies, including some of the largest in the world, have built their entire businesses on doing just that.”

BUSINESS

American Airlines says it plans to fire 19,000 employees in October, if the government doesn’t send it another fat stimulus check.

Travel demand remains low, as the prospect of sitting in a metal tube with hundreds of people who could be carrying a deadly virus isn’t exactly selling out flights.

The Texas-based airline says about half as many folks will be flying in Q4 of 2020, compared to the year previous. While long-haul international flights will be operating at 25% capacity.

Under the terms of the coronavirus federal aid packet, American is prohibited from laying off workers until Sept 30. Once that period of grace is up, however, 19,000 employees are getting a one-way ticket to Layoff City. (Layoff City is like Vegas but instead of roulette, there’s an intricate game of chance called “How do I get unemployment?”)

“We have come to you many times throughout the pandemic, often with sobering updates on a world none of us could have imagined,” wrote American Airlines CEO Doug Parker, in his announcement about how he’s going to fire a bunch of folks as soon as legally possible.

“Today is the hardest message we have had to share so far – the announcement of involuntary staffing reductions effective Oct. 1.”

The hilarious odd-couple duo of labor unions and airlines have asked lawmakers to provide further aid to keep folks unemployed until March. The proposal has bipartisan support in Congress, but unfortunately, it’s part of the national coronavirus aid package which has hit a brick wall in negotiations.

“As you all know, the Payroll Support Program (PSP) of the CARES Act protected our team against involuntary separations through Sept. 30,” wrote Parker. “The only problem with the legislation is that when it was enacted in March, it was assumed that by Sept. 30, the virus would be under control and demand for air travel would have returned,” they said. “That is obviously not the case.”

American Airline’s (AAL) shares fell 2.2% on Tuesday to $13.14.

REAL ESTATE

Starting this week, Americans can view an updated analysis of their property’s flood risk and, unfortunately, many homes are a lot wetter than previously thought.

The current flood maps, which have a major effect on home sales and insurance, are available on FEMA’s super neat website. These maps, however, are hilariously out of date and don’t take into account the buck-wild hell weather we’ve been dealing with the last few years.

Starting this week, you can view your property’s flood risk on a new interactive website developed by nonprofit research and technology group First Street.

Flood Street worked with more than 80 scientists and researchers to remap the flood risk of every home in America, which, as you can imagine, could have a major impact on the national housing market.

Many homes, once thought to be high and dry, have been rezoned as severe “uh-oh” areas. And Realtor.com, one of the nation’s biggest reality websites, is going to display that information, front and center, on every listing.

“We’re basically building flood models that calculate the past, present, and future flood risk for every home in the country,” said Matthew Eby, founder and executive director of the First Street Foundation.

“By integrating Flood Factor into Realtor.com’s platform, we will not only reach millions of people on a daily basis, we will do so when they need it most — when they are buying or selling a home.

First Street’s mapping system sets itself apart from FEMA’s effort by including current and projected climate data. The platform also maps rainfall in real-time, which is increasing dramatically year-over-year, which is something you should probably consider when trying to predict the risk of floods.

Each property will be assigned a flood score ranging from 1 (a Mojave bone castle) to 10 (Aquaman’s house). You can check the risk of your basement turning into an indoor swimming pool, later this week at firststreet.org.

ONE LAST THING

By Money & Crisis Editor Graham Summers

Yesterday, I outlined why central banks were unable to create inflation from 2008-2016, despite cutting interest rates over 650 times and printing over $12 trillion in new money.

As a brief review, the reason why none of these policies ignited inflation was because very little of this money made its way into the economy. Put another way, banks were not lending this money into the economy. Instead, they were using it for financial speculation in stocks and other asset classes.

Policymakers’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, has been a whole other ballgame.

First and foremost, central banks have been MUCH more aggressive with their money printing. As I mentioned, between 2008 and 2016, central banks printed $12 trillion.

More than HALF of this ($7 trillion) has come in the last six months. Throw in stimulus programs from governments and the number balloons over $15 TRILLION.

Put another way, it previously took policymakers EIGHT years to spend $12 trillion. They’ve already committed to spending MORE than this in less than SIX months.

Also, and this is key… between stimulus payments and central bank lending facilities directly to small businesses/Main Street, much of this money is actually going straight into the economy.

In the U.S., we’ve already seen one stimulus program of $3 trillion. The government is now in talks for a second stimulus program of $1 trillion. On top of this, the Fed has put over $1.6 TRILLION in actual real money into the U.S. economy in the form of credit facilities. Add that up are you’re talking about $5+ trillion in new money entering the economy this year.

The U.S. Dollar Is Falling for a Reason

Let’s put this into perspective. The U.S. economy is roughly $22 trillion in size. So, in the span of six months, policymakers are planning to funnel an amount of money equal to nearly 25% of U.S. GDP directly into the economy (right now the number is $4.6 trillion, but it will hit $5.6 trillion with the next Stimulus Bill).

THAT’s how you get inflation. And it’s the reason the $USD is dropping like a brick.

The $USD has lost 4% of its value thus far this year. However, that number is somewhat misleading since the $USD spiked during the March COVID-19 crisis. In reality, peak to trough, the $USD is down a whopping 12%.

What’s particularly important to note is that the $USD continues to plunge week after week. Aside from the occasional consolidation period, the trend is decidedly DOWN.

In this big picture, the greenback is rapidly approaching the bottom of the range that has determined price action for the last FIVE years. I believe we could very well see the $USD break below the 2018 lows sometime in the next 12 months.

Why?

COVID-19’s Effects on Fiscal and Monetary Policy

The reason is because the government and the Fed will HAVE to keep stimulating the economy.

Regardless of how serious the actual COVID-19 situation is, policymakers are acting as if it’s a permanent gamechanger.

My contacts in the conference industry tell me that all exhibitions and conferences they are planning will be virtual throughout the first half of 2021. This means no in-person meetings for at least another year.

Large corporations, including Google, Facebook, Zillow, Twitter, Microsoft, Square and Uber have told employees to plan on working from home through the end of the year, if not through mid-2021.

Schools and universities, ranging from Michigan State to the University of Kentucky, Oklahoma State, and the University of North Carolina, are moving to hybrid learning (a mix of in person and remote learning) or even going 100% remote for their 2020 Fall schedules.

Simply put, the world is acting as if COVID-19 is a semi-permanent, if not permanent, game changer for business. This means that unemployment and other economic issues will remain in play for much longer than most realize. Indeed, the Fed has already stated it believes that the recovery won’t be complete until the end of 2021 if not later.

Add it all up, and the government will have to continue providing stimulus, which in turn means printing more money and funneling it into the economy.

This could unleash a true inflationary storm.

MARKET MOVEMENTS

Closing Data for Today

DJIA 28,332.05 0.98% S&P Index 500 3,479.07 1.03% NASDAQ 11,665.06 1.73% Gold 1,961.10 1.96% Silver 27.55 4.86% Bitcoin 11,488.00 1.64%

Hurricane Laura to become a Cat-4 hurricane before it makes landfall in Texas later tonight.

The World Health Organization says, in rare cases, people can be infected by coronavirus twice.

Moderna’s COVID vaccine shows promising results in small trial of elderly patients.

