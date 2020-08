ATLANTA, GA—After settling a lawsuit with Nick Sandmann over the network's coverage of the conservative high school student, CNN executives have put a new policy in place to protect against future litigation: all hosts must present their programs with their mouths completely duct-taped shut.

The post New CNN Policy: Hosts Must Have Mouths Duct-Taped Shut So They Won't Slander Any More High School Students appeared first on The Babylon Bee.