New in Chicago Law Review Online: “October Term 2019 in Review: Blue June”

The University of Chicago Law Review Online has published my new essay, October Term 2019 in Review: Blue June. This Essay was inspired by Dave Barry's satirical year-in-review columns. I hope to make it an annual tradition.

Here is the abstract:

Over the past 225 years, the Supreme Court witnessed two presidential impeachment trials and two pathogenic shutdowns. This past winter, Chief Justice John Roberts presided over both in the span of two months—and those weren't even the biggest headlines of the year! This term had it all: guns, abortion, DACA, Little Sisters, LGBT discrimination, Trump's tax returns, and more. Plus, don't forget Court packing, Chief Justice Kagan, and Blue Monday. Welcome to the October Term 2019.

And yesterday, I delivered a standup version of the essay to the Nashville Federalist Society Chapter. Enjoy!

I was trying to emulate Dennis Miller on Weekend Update. It is hard to know how jokes are received on Zoom–you can't hear the laughter. But I saw plenty of smiles on the grid.