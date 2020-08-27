Brickbat: If We Let You Teach, the Students Might Actually Learn Something

Sacramento County, California, Public Health, has closed Capital Christian School, claiming that teaching is going on there. Under a state mandate, schools in counties with high levels of coronavirus cases, such as Sacramento County, cannot hold in-person high school classes. However, daycares are still allowed to operate. Capital Christian recently reopened its high school as daycare. Head of School Tim Wong denies it is providing on-site instruction but says that by being in daycare the high school students can get a level of support they can't get at home while they individually work on their online assignments. The school faces fines of up to $1,000 a day if it remains open to high school students.