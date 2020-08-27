Health and Autonomy in the 21st Century

It seems that COVID-19 vaccine mandates are inevitable. According to Reuters,1 the U.S. government is planning to launch an “overwhelming” COVID-19 vaccine campaign come November, and many — especially Bill Gates — have suggested that vaccination of the entire global population2 will likely be necessary to get COVID-19 under control. Some have even suggested that the vaccine be mandatory.3

Billions of dollars have been invested in vaccine development, and one would be foolish to imagine these companies and investors are not going to do everything in their power to turn COVID-19 into a profit maker, and that may well include the use of force. It’s still unclear exactly when a vaccine will be available, but it could be as early as October, or as late as January 2021.

Prepare for Massive Brainwashing Campaign

Yale University is also conducting a trial4 to determine the type of message that will maximize acceptance and uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine. Messaging slants under investigation include:5

The study will also determine:

Participant’s confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine after hearing the message in question

Participant’s willingness to persuade others to get vaccinated

Their fear of those who have not been vaccinated

The social judgment of those who choose not to vaccinate

Many initially assumed most people would grow increasingly eager to get vaccinated considering the panic being whipped up, but recent polling6,7 reveals Americans are actually more leery than usual about the vaccine.

Only half of Americans say they actually want the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available; 27% say they will “definitely” refuse it and another 12% say they will “probably” refuse it. With resistance that high, it’s no wonder researchers are digging into human psychology in an effort to sway public opinion.

Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Caused Systemic Effects

Meanwhile, preliminary findings from Phase 1 trials seem to support initial suspicions that the COVID-19 vaccine might turn out to be unusually reactive. For example, Moderna’s mRNA vaccine (mRNA-1273) caused systemic side effects in most participants, with higher dose groups faring the worst.8

The 45 volunteers were divided into three dosage groups — 25 mcg, 100 mcg and 250 mcg — with 15 participants in each. Even in the low-dose group, one participant (6%) got so sick he required emergency medical care.

In the 100 mcg-dose group, systemic side effects were found in 80% of participants after the first dose, and 100% after the second dose. This is important to note, seeing how the coronavirus vaccine will be a two-dose regimen and most likely recommended to be repeated annually, just like the flu vaccine.

In the highest dosage group, which received 250 mcg, 100% of participants suffered side effects after both the first and second doses.9 Three of the 14 participants (21%) in the 250-mcg group suffered “one or more severe events.”

Despite these worrisome results, the trial is being heralded as a success. Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, has been quoted10 saying we now know “that it’s safe in 45 people,” and that “it doesn’t have a very common side effect problem.” If 80% to 100% is considered uncommon, then just what level of harm must be inflicted in order for a vaccine to be viewed as having a questionable safety profile?

The global powers under Gates’ direction plan to vaccinate every man, woman and child on the planet against SARS-CoV-2, or keep you locked up indefinitely. “Protecting Health and Autonomy in the 21st Century” may be the most important conference you can attend at this crucial time, so please sign up now.

It would seem no matter how unsafe the COVID-19 vaccine might end up being, we’re going to be assaulted with highly evocative advertising designed to play on our most basic emotions.

NVIC: Powerful Resource for Navigating Upcoming Crisis

Founded in 1982, the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC) is the oldest and largest consumer-led nonprofit organization in the U.S. that provides accurate and objective information to help people make informed health choices and prevent vaccine-related injuries and deaths. As explained by the NVIC, the organization:11

“… has an unparalleled four decade public record advocating for better quality vaccine science; identification of individuals genetically, epigenetically and environmentally more susceptible to adverse responses to vaccination …

[Helping to] raise vaccine licensing standards; transparency and accountability in the mass vaccination system, including elimination of financial conflicts of interest between pharmaceutical companies, academia and government health agencies, and inclusion of informed consent protections in public health policies and laws.

NVIC does not make vaccine use recommendations, rather we maintain that the ethical principle of informed consent to medical risk taking serves as the moral foundation for the ethical practice of medicine and should be respected in public health policy and law making.”

Register for NVIC’s Vaccine Conference Held Online in October

The public education provided by the NVIC is now more important than ever. The rapid movement by governments and the pharmaceutical industry toward mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations and the proposed tracking and tracing of all individuals under the guise of public health is a culmination of everything we have been talking about for decades.

In 2010, the National Vaccine Information Center created the NVIC Advocacy Portal, an online communications tool that monitors vaccine-related state legislation and alerts residents when proposed bills are moving in their state. They also provide fact-based talking points you can share when contacting your legislators.

Now, the NVIC has created a new website for its international public conference on vaccination. Due to fluctuating social distancing rules and COVID-19-related travel bans, this three-day conference will be held entirely online, October 16 through 18, 2020. The theme of this conference will be “Protecting Health and Autonomy in the 21st Century.”

I invite you to attend by registering now. Since the conference is virtual, you now have the rare opportunity to attend no matter where you live.

You also can offer your personal support for this historic event by becoming an NVIC conference sponsor with a one-time donation of $250 or more, which gives you two tickets and family or organization name recognition. It also grants you lifetime access to the conference online. The NVIC would not have been able to keep the general admission ticket price affordable had it not been for the generous support of conference sponsors.

Protecting Health and Autonomy in the 21st Century

The virtual conference, which will be professionally recorded and produced, will feature more than 40 distinguished speakers — including scientists, doctors, nurses, holistic health professionals, informed consent advocates, civil and human rights activists, educators, journalists, attorneys, legislators and faith-based community representatives — from the U.S. and other countries, who will address issues such as:

A listing of the presentations being offered can be found on the home page.12 The conference is divided into four primary themes:

U.S. and international vaccine choice advocacy “Show us the science” The paradigm shift toward health and liberty Growing grassroots vaccine awareness

As noted on the conference website, the goal of this 2020 conference is to:13

“… provide high quality information and perspective about how industry, medical trade, academia and government impact the advancement of vaccine science, policy, law and ethics within the context of emerging medical research and how suppression of independent scientific inquiry, censorship of rational criticism and erosion of informed consent rights threaten health and human rights.

This conference will celebrate freedom of thought, speech, conscience and the human right to autonomy and informed consent to medical risk taking …

The unprecedented circumstances we find ourselves in this year make it even more important to share our thoughts and common experiences as a community of concerned citizens …

Now is the time for us to learn together and empower each other to take action to protect our right to know and freedom to make informed, voluntary decisions about healing and staying well.”

Now more than ever, your civil liberties are being threatened. There is a global effort by the World Health Organization, major pharmaceutical corporations in business partnerships with governments, and nongovernmental organizations like the Gates Foundation to vaccinate every man, woman and child on the planet against SARS-CoV-2, or keep you locked up indefinitely.

NVIC’s conference, “Protecting Health and Autonomy in the 21st Century,” may be the most important conference you can attend at this crucial time, so please sign up now.

I am one of the keynote speakers at the event and was saddened, but not surprised, that the event could not be held in a hotel and would have to be virtual. So, I hope you can join me for what promises to be an incredible learning opportunity.

Remember, any profits generated from the event go to support NVIC’s work through public education to prevent vaccine injuries and deaths and to protect vaccine choices and civil liberties, including freedom of thought, speech and conscience.

