AUSTIN, TX—According to sources on Twitter, a local progressive pastor is reassuring her nervous parishioners after one of them accidentally got ahold of the book of Revelation. Reverend Delba Von Fritz spoke to her church after they found themselves so convicted of sin and fearful of judgment that they were considering believing in Jesus.

