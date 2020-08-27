Teen, 17, Absurdly Charged With Murder in Kenosha For Defending Himself From BLM Thugs and Rioters

Democrats are walking, talking double-standard hypocrites who only enforce laws when it suits them — as is the case in Kenosha, Wis., where a 17-year-old teen has been charged with murder over a clear act of self-defense.

On Tuesday, for the third straight night, Black Lives Matter and Antifa agitators and anarchists took to the streets of the once-sleepy city of about 100,000 people on the banks of Lake Michigan to loot, burn, destroy and terrorize citizens.

You know the story well, by now: A white police officer shoots an ‘unarmed’ black man, and without knowing any details or waiting for an explanation, BLM and Antifa supporters use it to justify destroying major portions of large cities.

They don’t want facts. They don’t want answers. They don’t really want much to change, either — because that would deprive them of the opportunity to continue the ‘revolution.’

All they want to do is tear down, never build, and it doesn’t matter how many innocent people have to lose their businesses, their livelihoods, or their safety in the process.

In recent weeks these ongoing protests have often been met by counter-demonstrations of armed patriots who are sick and tired of seeing their police officers abused and their communities burned down. But in such volatile environments, armed clashes are inevitable, and that’s what happened Tuesday night in Kenosha.

Two rioters were killed and another badly wounded after they tried chasing down a teenager who was armed with what appears to have been an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle.

Video clips of the incidents were plastered all over social media, and we will warn you, they are graphic:

EXTREMELY GRAPHIC: @Julio_Rosas11 recorded up-close footage of one of the men who tried to attack a man who was on the ground but armed with a semi-auto rifle. Half of his upper arm was blown off. #KenoshaRiots pic.twitter.com/81bFbBl7Dw — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 26, 2020

