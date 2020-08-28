Episode 1106 Scott Adams: George Papadopoulos Talks About His Book Deep State Target, Then I Review the RNC and Other Craziness

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

Special Guest: George Papadopoulos

Link to George’s new book, Deep State Target … https://tinyurl.com/yyzkmkvx

… RNC versus DNC production competence

CNN anger over RNC small stuff

Shocking number of people believe “Fine People” HOAX

