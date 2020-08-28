Episode 1106 Scott Adams: George Papadopoulos Talks About His Book Deep State Target, Then I Review the RNC and Other Craziness

August 28, 2020
Content:

  • Special Guest: George Papadopoulos
  • Link to George’s new book, Deep State Target
  • RNC versus DNC production competence
  • CNN anger over RNC small stuff
  • Shocking number of people believe “Fine People” HOAX

