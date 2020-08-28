My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Special Guest: George Papadopoulos
- Link to George’s new book, Deep State Target…
- RNC versus DNC production competence
- CNN anger over RNC small stuff
- Shocking number of people believe “Fine People” HOAX
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1106 Scott Adams: George Papadopoulos Talks About His Book Deep State Target, Then I Review the RNC and Other Craziness appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.