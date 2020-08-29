Democrats Demand Travel Ban On Slovenia To Prevent More Supermodel First Ladies From Invading America

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Democrats, outraged by the beauty and poise of Melania Trump, are demanding an immediate travel ban to prevent further supermodel First Ladies from entering the country in the future. The recommended travel ban would include Melania Trump's home country of Slovenia, as well as several other Eastern European countries known for beautiful women interested in migrating to America.

