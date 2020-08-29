Episode 1107 Scott Adams PART2: Fake Polls, How to Create Fake News Using the “HOAX Edit” Technique, Coup Two Progress

August 29, 2020
  • COUP TWO and propaganda PRIMING MOVES
  • What we’re seeing is identical to a pre-Coup PSYOP
  • Guillotine death and violence imagery
  • Chicago teachers union SUPPORTS guillotine imagery
  • Whiteboard: HOAX Edits
  • Rand Paul targeted/mobbed/assaulted after RNC
  • Incompetence/corruption why not pursue COVID19 solution?
  • STOP resisting arrest and you’ll STOP getting shot?
  • Green New Deal FAILED in both California and Germany

