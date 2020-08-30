Episode 1108 Scott Adams: Portland Badness, the Total Collapse of Biden’s Chances, Murdered Trump Supporter

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- Sport-hunting in police-free Portland
- Alice Johnson attacked by protesters after RNC
- Ted Wheeler’s letter rejecting National Guard assistance
- Bill to decriminalize marijuana at the Federal level
- Riots, violence, death because fake news stokes the fire
- Gullible people in a world where all the news is fake news
