My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Democrat “devil’s bargain”
- 81 Nobel prize winners fail to impress
- Dumb people check list
- Chicago PD requests help identifying looters in photo
- Biden’s value proposition
- State Department monitored 13 key conservatives
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1111 Scott Adams: Portland Mayhem, CDC Death Counts, Crazy Bernie’s Bad Math, Worst Criticisms, Middle East Peace appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.