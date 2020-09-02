Episode 1111 Scott Adams: Portland Mayhem, CDC Death Counts, Crazy Bernie’s Bad Math, Worst Criticisms, Middle East Peace

September 2, 2020
  • Democrat “devil’s bargain”
  • 81 Nobel prize winners fail to impress
  • Dumb people check list
  • Chicago PD requests help identifying looters in photo
  • Biden’s value proposition
  • State Department monitored 13 key conservatives

