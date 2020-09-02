Just Knock It Off

This week the mainstream media finally grudgingly admitted the possibility of what I’ve been hollering for three months: that their declaration of a “racial reckoning” has unleashed destruction and mayhem across America.

While most of the press’ attention is focused on a handful of whites shooting other whites over politics, the statistically much bigger phenomenon all summer has been the Black Lives Matter-inspired rise in black-on-black shootings.

For example, the number of shooting victims in New York City so far this year is up 95 percent over 2019. While the press is now harping on supposed right-wing violence, there probably aren’t a lot of violent Trumpists in the Bronx.

What about elsewhere? National crime data trickles in slowly, but one useful source is the Wikipedia page on mass shootings (defined as incidents in which four or more people were struck by bullets, but not necessarily killed).

With one day left in August, the total number of mass shootings in the U.S. since June 1 is 257, up 72 percent from 149 in 2019’s same period.

Fortunately, these huge increases in total number of people shot may not translate into equally immense increases in murders, because 2020’s shooters don’t seem as efficient at killing people. Fewer people appear to be dying per person shot this year. For example, murders are up only 35 percent in New York City due to a decline in marksmanship among Gotham’s would-be assassins.

This suggests that a large fraction of the Summer of George’s incremental shootings are by blacks, who historically have had the lowest ratio of kills to wounded. (Contrary to what you might assume from watching rap videos, holding your gun sideways doesn’t actually help you shoot straight.)

Although the national press has promoted the idea that almost all mass shootings are carried out by white male terrorists with rifles in schools or churches, those are rare, although horrifically lethal when they do happen.

That’s because the prototypical white mass shooting is carried out by a lone gunman bent on suicide or life in prison who sticks around to finish off the wounded because he has made up his mind he’s not going home ever. These leave more dead, fewer wounded.

In contrast to suicidal white mass shootings, black shootings tend toward the homicidal: Several handgun-armed young men shoot up a picnic or block party intending to kill somebody in the crowd with whom they are angry. And then they run off, figuring if they lie low at their grandma’s house for a few days, it’ll all blow over. Many of those shot are merely bystanders, whom the shooters don’t bother to hunt down because they didn’t have much in the way of hard feelings toward them in the first place. They just happened to be, as they so often say, in the wrong place at the wrong time.

These kinds of mass shootings cause fewer dead but more wounded.

