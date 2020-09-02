New Bill And Ted Movie Forced To Cancel Release In Light Of Controversial Line ‘Be Excellent To Each Other’

HOLLYWOOD, CA—Orion Pictures was forced to cancel its release of Bill and Ted: Face The Music—the third film in the Gen X franchise of the late '80s and early '90s—when the film was met with instant outrage over the controversial line, "Be excellent to each other." Many felt that the statement came from a place of privilege and had no place in modern discourse.

