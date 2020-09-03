Democracy – this is what we get…

Most readers know the parable of the wolves and the sheep. Democracy is a vote with two wolves and a sheep on what to have for supper. A republic is when the sheep is armed and ready to defend herself.

Of course, there is more to a republic than that – republics, though still in rebellion against the Creator, recognize a Higher Power and accept that government is limited, and cannot replace that Higher Power. Republics generally recognize the sovereignty of God and therefore the sovereignty and liberty of those humans He created. By the time a republic decays into a democracy – especiallly one in which the franchise is expanded to virtually anyone and they can vote themselves largess stolen from everyone else, the limits are forgotten.

Thus we have the situation in various former republics among the Fifty States: California, Washington, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Virginia (among others).

The latest example of this is the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Old Dominion. Its record in recent years is worse than abysmal, but it seeks to outdo itself in tyranny. And do not worry, according to many people, the Commonwealth and its dictator can do so. What people? The Nine Nazgul, and not even the current ones, but ones from more than a century past. And this is pointed out by Alan Dershowitz recently.

“Let me put it very clearly: you have no constitutional right to endanger the public and spread the disease, even if you disagree. You have no right not to be vaccinated,” Dershowitz told host Jason Goodman during an interview some months ago. “And if you refuse to be vaccinated, the state has the power to literally take you to a doctor’s office and plunge a needle into your arm.”

He is basing this off a SCOTUS decision from 1904, about Massachusetts forcing smallpox vaccinations upon people in the middle of an epidemic.

Dershowitz continued: “That’s what a democracy is about. If the majority of the people agree and support that, for public health measures, you have to be vaccinated, you have to be vaccinated,” Dershowitz continued. “They should give you an alternative. The alternative is to live in your home, don’t get vaccinated, but never ever leave your home or live in a bubble. But if you want to interact with other people, you cannot become Typhoid Mary. The Constitution doesn’t give you the right to spread your illness to other people.”

Well, he is right. In fact, the Constitution doesn’t give you ANY rights. God does. The Constitution is supposed to protect your God-given rights from other people stealing them. And from government. Even in an epidemic or a pandemic. At the same time, you have no right to “give” someone a communicable, deadly disease. However, YOU have the God-given right to decide HOW you will not expose someone else.

But then the Constitution does NOT give government – federal or State or local – the authority, the power, to force substances into your body. Anymore than it gives authority to the state to PREVENT you from putting substances into your body. (Except, perhaps and maybe, as a punishment for a convicted crime… and what crime did the good dominioners of Virginia commit? Potential exposure to a generally mild disease?)

But democracy? Emotion runs rampant. “I like her better than him!” Cast your ballot. When the council or legislature fears the mob in the street. When the politicians lust for more money – and more power over others. When people fear their own inability to control their tempers and trigger fingers, they seek to prevent ANYone that they can from doing what they are afraid they might do. Without ANY limit except for two:

On any ballot issue with a “yes or no” response, you need to get 50.000001 percent of the voters to agree.

On electing anyone to power, with two candidates you need that 50.0001 percent; but with three? Just 33.3334 percent. With four? Just 25.0001 percent, buddy!

And note, please, this isn’t of all the people – or even all the adults (as defined by age) that you need those percentages. Just those who actually are allowed to vote, and who DO vote: In 2016, less than 130 million votes were cast out of 323 million people: barely one-third! So that 50%+ was really only about 39.9% – in a balanced fourway race? about 8-10%. You can probably find more people who believe in UFOs or the tooth fairy.

But we have, we are constantly told, a democracy, and if we vote for it, we can be forced to do anything. Accept anything. Be denied anything. Because the “Majority” of the people rule. Indeed, what we have is a Dictatorship of the Majority. A majority which is more and more a mob driven by its fears and other emotions, egged on by the words of demagogues greedy for power and wealthy, and willing to be parasites on the very people they claim “rule.”

No lover of liberty should be willing to accept ANY form of democracy, with the possible exception of L.Neil Smith’s Covenant of Unanimous Consent.