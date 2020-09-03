Episode 1112 Scott Adams: Why Everyone is an Ignorant Hypocrite Except for You and Me. And I’m Not so Sure About Me.

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

COVID19 complaints and accusations

Minnesota police training manual: Knee on neck

How to tell someone their success strategy won’t work

AG Barr: outside agitators are instigating

Governor Cuomo irresponsibly encourages violence

King Leopold killed 10-15 million Black people

