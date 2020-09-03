Episode 1112 Scott Adams: Why Everyone is an Ignorant Hypocrite Except for You and Me. And I’m Not so Sure About Me.

September 3, 2020
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

  • COVID19 complaints and accusations
  • Minnesota police training manual: Knee on neck
  • How to tell someone their success strategy won’t work
  • AG Barr: outside agitators are instigating
  • Governor Cuomo irresponsibly encourages violence
  • King Leopold killed 10-15 million Black people

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1112 Scott Adams: Why Everyone is an Ignorant Hypocrite Except for You and Me. And I’m Not so Sure About Me. appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: ,