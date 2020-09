SAN FRANCISCO, CA—Thanks to newly released security cam footage from eSalon in San Francisco, it now appears Nancy Pelosi was the innocent victim of an evil plot to make her look bad. In the footage, salon owner Erica Kious is seen luring in a completely unsuspecting Nancy Pelosi using a pint of her favorite ice cream as bait.

