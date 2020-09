U.S.—Riots, arson, and shootings continue in major cities, and while many blame the left for being too tolerant of such actions in Democrat-run cities, others blame President Donald Trump for the violence. They particularly blame how he now spends much of his time floating over cities in a hot air balloon, chanting, “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

The post Trump Accused Of Fomenting Violence By Hovering Over Cities In A Hot Air Balloon Chanting 'Fight! Fight! Fight!' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.