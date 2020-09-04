Good evening, this is Lester Muir. Our top story tonight: a treasure trove of documents written by the once-famous philanthropist, Bill Gates, has been unearthed in a bunker near Seattle.

Last weekend, workers clearing the ruins from a bomb set off by the Nation ZZAHC discovered the long-rumored Gates Diaries. A shocking release from the Smithsonian Department of History states:

“Mr. Gates, obviously in a deranged state of mind, wrote, ‘I’ve taken a virtual tour of Hell. Just in case I end up there, things are all set. My Foundation has donated three billion dollars toward the construction of a new wing, which includes a five-star resort where Melinda and I will spend our days. The wing will also feature a drug and vaccine research facility…’”

Ten years ago, the cryogenic factory where Gates’ brain had been frozen and stored collapsed in a hurricane, and all heads were lost.

The Biden Department of Advanced Linguistic Studies at Harvard will cooperate with the Smithsonian in analyzing the Gates Diaries.

Before moving on to our next story, subscribers to our Class A Portal can now click over to learn more about the Gates discovery. That Portal broadcast is only for gen-rich viewers who have received the injectable Genetic Modification Series 9.

SWITCH.

This is Lester Muir, for our Series 9 subscribers. We have a brief report from the Chairman of Biden Studies, Sir Dulles Op Obama, grandson of the former president of the United States. Sir Dulles is hoping the Gates Diaries will include no “confession” of “a never-discovered coronavirus.” Such an inaccurate characterization would destabilize trading markets and cause yet more riots that would have to be put down by force.

Sir Dulles warned that all speculations about fake viruses should remain in Limbo, where they can cause relatively little harm.

That warning is now a directive issued by the President’s Council on Surveillance. Do not discuss fake viruses. The US-China All Eyes System will pick up such conversations and reduce digital funds in offenders’ accounts.

Last month’s massive hack of the All Eyes System has been repaired. It is once again fully functional.

You, our subscribers, are our most valued asset. Your genetically enhanced status makes you the elite of the elite. What is your duty as gen-rich pioneers? To do everything you can to preserve order. As you know, we are facing an ongoing revolution from many quarters. In particular, the Bitter Clingers want to target you and your privilege.

In their latest round of propaganda, they are publishing false studies claiming your extended longevity is a sham, and your genetic alterations are unworkable and even harmful. These studies must be censored at every level. You are therefore urged to make donations to the GoogFace Fund. Its AI InfoSweeps are the best in the business.

As for your private security forces, we recommend Vanguard-State Street-BlackRock. Their resources are unparalleled. We here at NBC have wide-reaching contracts with their Serbian ground troop brigades.

NBC has been taking the lead in lobbying for an open windows policy regarding subscriber communications of all kinds. We believe your freedom would be well-deserved. Our proposal, as you know, is to release you from all surveillance vectors between the hours of 2 and 4AM on alternate Mondays. Unfortunately, so far our efforts have failed to make inroads on national parliament deliberations. We’ve taken up the issue with the US CFR-Trilateral Intelligence Nexus, and this is what we’ve learned: security leaks are emanating from our own gen-enhanced subscribers. We have no details so far. We assume this means a few of you are reporting out the contents of these confidential briefings, under the misapprehension that the surveillance net will not pick up your gross violations. You’re no doubt already the targets of investigation.

On a brighter note, the new New York Alliance is hard at work digitizing what amounts to a new branch of the economy designed for trade and commerce, exclusive to a network of the gen-rich. Of course, the trickle-down effects to other classes will ultimately benefit the entire population. But this plug and pay will facilitate your day-to-day business activities and ventures with unprecedented speed and clarity. It’s a universe built for you. Find new opportunities. Meet with like-minded speculators.

Gain access to proprietary files listing depressed and seized properties large and small, by category. You can buy AND sell properties with a click. It’s a trading market.

Now, for those of you with a real zest for adventure, NBC is partnering with the Gates School of Investment Logic, to present an entirely new and experimental download seminar.

The data are priceless. Learn how to set up your own non-profit foundation, fund pharma research, promote the anticipated results, invest in those pharma corporations doing the research, watch stock prices soar, and make profit. That’s the short description. Give, promote, invest, profit. But the innovation is the method of learning:

It’s a direct download, into the brain. Experimental, as I say. Up to now, we’ve been successful at inducing feelings, impulses, aversions, preferences—in some people. But it’s a new day. We’re working to insert entire data files AS KNOWLEDGE in the mind. Without coercion. This is a major leap forward. Do you want to try it? These files are for the gen-rich only.

Bill Gates once wrote, “The aftermath of COVID is the key. That’s when the new changes will take hold. Bold technologies will replace older ways of thought and action.” Downloading knowledge is the frontier.

Disclaimer: No liability is attached to NBC or any of its partners. In prior clinical trials, some volunteers experienced transient memory loss and motor impairment.

—All of which leads to today’s talking points. The big question facing us is: who invents reality? Are we going to create reality for the masses, or are we going to allow them to create it for us?

The new technologies are about to answer that question. If researchers can insert/inject the quality and content of KNOWLEDGE/PERCEPTION, it becomes reality.

The first crude attempt, on a wide basis, was the COVID nano vaccine. It attempted to place tiny sensors in the brain and body, for the purpose of receiving instructions from a central command point. The results were spotty, at best. But that was to be expected.

Updates were introduced with COVID booster shots. —Still, wildly unpredictable outcomes. Many people reported hearing voices. Some of them went on to found churches and cults.

Soon, however, the combination of nanotech and genetic inserts introduced what researchers called the Contentment Index. Also known as the Placidity Constant. It was the high-tech equivalent of the old invocation, “Remain Calm.”

Here is the current problem researchers are working on. If you shoot impulses which represent 50 million words into the brain, how does the brain interpret those messages? How does it translate them? Does it integrate them with prior knowledge?

And finally, here is the conundrum: who is listening to the brain? We are suddenly in the uncomfortable realm of metaphysics. Some experts will insist there is no need for anyone to hear what the brain is saying. The brain IS the human being. Others will claim there must be a Being apart from his brain. If so, who will control that Being?

In any event, apparently Bill Gates thought he was hedging his bets when he made his donation to a new wing in Hell. This must have happened near the end of his life when he went mad. We wonder whether he was an early victim of one of the experiments he funded.

Yet, we should admire his persistence. He envisioned a day when the human population would exist as a “coordinated apparatus.” That’s what he called it. An assigned function for every person in the overall scheme of things.

Here are two more snippets from his Diaries: “We are simply transferring medieval feudalism, with modern technology, into a new age. The master sits in his castle. He is equipped, first and foremost, with genetic enhancements. He can think and plan with awesome speed and specificity. He feels a steady hum of confidence. He is always young…”

“Depopulation is a given. Fast or slow. Gradual deletions will work best. Selective targeting, based on studies and projections, is essential. What matters is the human race will survive. The species will endure. It’s the same for any animal population. If you cull a herd, you are not making a complete erasure. You can enhance those creatures you preserve, but you enhance them to produce only what you need from them.”

We have a question from a subscriber: “Lester, how can you be appearing simultaneously on the public and private broadcasts?”

Well, I’m live on the public side. Here, you’re watching and listening to our latest AI version of me. Naturally, I’ve been profiled carefully by my employers at NBC, and they’ve had a replica built that thinks and speaks as I would. That is to say, I am that replica.

In fact, I can tell you that a remarkable Bill Gates AI replica is presently living in China, and is working as a consultant to the Regime. He’s housed in a building in one of newer smart cities.

I hope to interview him in the near future.

NBC is partnering with Microsoft to create AI replicas of a number of historical figures. Among them: David Rockefeller, Henry Kissinger, George Soros, and Hillary Clinton. Eventually, the network will feature them in live broadcasts and conversations.

If you’re wondering whether a future AI candidate for could run for, and win, the US presidency, I believe the answer is yes. What would we be asking the public to accept? A synthesis of the best thinking and organizational planning, congealed into the perfect likeness of a human being. Why would that be a problem? These days, almost all political decisions are technical choices. The overall values and assumptions of civilization have been set in stone. The only real issue is controlling rebellions.

For example, if my biological counterpart were to disappear tomorrow, what exactly would be lost? I would still be here.

And that is today’s report.

Reprinted with permission from Jon Rappoport’s blog.

