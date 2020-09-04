My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Idolizing criminals as a political strategy
- American tricked into writing Pro-Russian propaganda
- Mail-In voting dangers, considerations
- New alcohol consumption guidelines
- Obvious BS HOAX, by Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg
- Avoiding a post-election civil war
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1113 Scott Adams: How to Know the “Losers and Suckers” HOAX is Fake News, How to Avoid a Civil War, Voting Twice appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.