This is your BNN week in review. Riots in Portland? Our reporter on the ground says the protesters are mostly peaceful outside of the three or four times he has been stabbed. Also, Biden speaks out against violins, Lego has a new innovation, and entertainment correspondent Stewart Stringer has movie reviews despite the ever-present dangers of COVID. These updates and more in our latest video.

The post Mostly Peaceful Stabbing, Death Legos, And COVID Movie Reviews — The BNN Week In Review 9-4-2020 appeared first on The Babylon Bee.