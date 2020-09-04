The Lancet Rules Russian Covid-19 Vaccine ‘Safe and Effective’

Dr. Scott Gottlieb might soon be forced to eat his words.Trial results reported Friday by the Lancet, the British medical journal responsible for publishing some of the earliest research on the coronavirus, found that Russia’s Gameleya Institute-developed SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is both effective and safe, though scientists cautioned that long-term study is still required.The vaccine, the researchers found, produced an antibody response in all test subjects while causing no serious adverse effects. The results mark the latest stamp of legitimacy for the vaccine developed by the world-reknowned Gameleya Institute, and show how the early and intense skepticism expressed by some in the West might have been premature.The Lancet broke down the results in a series of eight tweets published by its official twitter account. The new paper reports the findings of two open-label, non-randomised phase 1/2 trials looking at a frozen formulation and a freeze-dried formulation of a two-part #COVID19 vaccine (2/8) pic.twitter.com/fcYqgpjfsl — The Lancet (@TheLancet) September 4, 2020

The two 42-day trials also confirmed that the vaccine candidates elicit an antibody response (6/8) pic.twitter.com/dPxWT9CCrL — The Lancet (@TheLancet) September 4, 2020

Russian officials maintain that the vaccine will be made available on an emergency basis in late October or early November. President Trump is desperately scrambling for a US vaccine alternative that can be credibly approved on an emergency basis, so he can say the same.

Meanwhile, in the US…

Johnson & Johnson says their experimental coronavirus vaccine prevented hamsters from getting severely ill. $JNJ#WakeUpWithCheddar pic.twitter.com/1N4Njy47me — Cheddar (@cheddar) September 4, 2020

Read the full Lancet study below:

