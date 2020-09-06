My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Registering to vote…for self-defense reasons

The murdered Trump supporter was hunted

Brandan Straka and group…were also targeted, hunted

Critical race theory training cancelled…1619 project next?

Options when local government and police abandon us

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1115 Scott Adams: Antifa Dance Moves, Organizing a Resistance to the Resistance appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.