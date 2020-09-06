Episode 1115 Scott Adams: Antifa Dance Moves, Organizing a Resistance to the Resistance

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- Registering to vote…for self-defense reasons
- The murdered Trump supporter was hunted
- Brandan Straka and group…were also targeted, hunted
- Critical race theory training cancelled…1619 project next?
- Options when local government and police abandon us
