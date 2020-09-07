Episode 1116 Scott Adams: #BidenRiots, Vitamin D Saves the World, Celebrities Attack Me, UnAmerican Airlines, Polls

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- Exciting vitamin D gold-standard study
- Fear-evoking headlines NOT supported by the article
- Political dirty trick technique: “The Wrap-Up”
- American Airlines allows wearing racist pins
- My unique tax plan proposal
- Debate: Cardi B versus Candace
