Neocons Levy False Attacks on Trump To Distract From Hideous Waste of Blood and Treasure Overseas

For the past two days, the press and the entire political establishment have crawled out of the fetid swamp to launch one of their most deranged attacks yet on President Trump. They’ve accused him of the grave offense of ridiculing America’s fallen soldiers. This attack has only one goal. They do not want you, dear reader, to actually think deeply about who has really used and abused American’s bravest soldiers. The answer, unambiguously, is our utterly failed ruling class. America’s corrupt ruling class has recklessly sacrificed the precious blood of our brave warriors not for the betterment of America, but for the enrichment of Washington.

The claim, as reported by Jeffrey Goldberg in The Atlantic, is this:

When President Donald Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018, he blamed rain for the last-minute decision, saying that “the helicopter couldn’t fly” and that the Secret Service wouldn’t drive him there. Neither claim was true. Trump rejected the idea of the visit because he feared his hair would become disheveled in the rain, and because he did not believe it important to honor American war dead, according to four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion that day. In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed. … On Memorial Day 2017, Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery, a short drive from the White House. He was accompanied on this visit by John Kelly, who was then the secretary of homeland security, and who would, a short time later, be named the White House chief of staff. The two men were set to visit Section 60, the 14-acre area of the cemetery that is the burial ground for those killed in America’s most recent wars. Kelly’s son Robert is buried in Section 60. A first lieutenant in the Marine Corps, Robert Kelly was killed in 2010 in Afghanistan. He was 29. Trump was meant, on this visit, to join John Kelly in paying respects at his son’s grave, and to comfort the families of other fallen service members. But according to sources with knowledge of this visit, Trump, while standing by Robert Kelly’s grave, turned directly to his father and said, “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?” [The Atlantic]

There is, of course, no evidence that this ever happened. Goldberg cites only unnamed sources who have refused to go on the record. Plenty of on-the-record people deny it. Even Donald Trump’s mortal enemy, John Bolton, denied the charge.

