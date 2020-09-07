The Ghost in the Machine

The abiding mystery of the 2020 election is how come the Democratic Party, wishing so zealously to win back power, took pains to nominate a candidate weaker than the ghost of Millard Fillmore. Resorting to Occam’s Razor, one might have to conclude that Joe Biden was simply the best they had — a surefire case for the party’s necessary extinction.

The Labor Day starting-gun kicks off the high campaign season and Ol’ White Joe wobbles forth from his lair under a rock somewhere to dazzle audiences of six or eight sympathetic journos posed in “social distancing” formation while the party’s Antifa and BLM shock troops soften up voters elsewhere across the land with vote-winning riots, arson, and looting. There’s a recipe for political success!

You have to wonder how the claque of DC deep state players behind this fiasco could come up with a game-plan so stupidly inept… but there it is! Apparently, they’re laying further plans now to bum-rush Ol’ Joe into the White House by main force with a “color revolution” — that is, an orchestrated fake popular revolt as in the Ukraine Maidan regime change operation of 2014. In fact, as Revolver News reports, the same wrecking crew of US State Department officials, intel spooks, contract insurrectionists, and George Soros-sponsored NGO intriguers is behind the US 2020 “Transition Integrity Project” aimed at launching a US post-election coup against Mr. Trump, no matter how the election actually goes.

The plan was all over the web wires this holiday weekend. Everybody knows exactly what to expect now: a November 3 Trump election victory followed by a king-tide of post-election write-in votes for Ol’ Joe… a long, drawn-out, and surely inconclusive battle trying to validate scores of millions of postmarks and signatures… and a skein of Lawfare-managed shenanigans conducted in battleground state legislatures to change-out electoral college slates. And any objections by Mr. Trump and his party will be labeled as Putin-backed fascist treason.

Will that result in Mr. Biden actually gliding into the oval office? No, it will bring on a years’ long quasi civil war sure to finish off the institutions of a federal republic and also whatever remains of the US economy. Is that what y’all really want, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary & Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Adam Schiff, Bill Kristol, David Frum, Dean Baquet, and five hundred other seditious political degenerates out there?

A centerpiece of the operation is the planned 50-day protest beginning mid-month in Lafayette Square, across the way from the White House. We’re supposed to expect the usual Hieronymus Bosch spectacle of Antifa / BLM antics: fireworks, bullhorns, lasers, flying water bottles, tranny dances, toppled statues, smashed fences. That ragtag mob and their Democratic Party “allies” have been trying their goshdarndest for half a year to produce a crop of Kent State style martyrs at the hands of police to horrify the conscience of the nation…but so far, no luck.

Instead they have to settle for a succession of thugs-on-drugs resisting arrest violently, and getting themselves shot or killed in the process. The latest ringer, one Daniel Prude of Rochester, New York, is actually a catch-up case from last March, sort of a bench player for “the Resistance,” put into the game to counter the bad publicity from the Sept. 3 murder in Portland, OR, of Aaron Danielson by “100-percent Antifa” Michael Forest Reinoehl.

In the Rochester case, the police were initially contacted by the victim’s brother after Mr. Prude “acted erratically,” including diving down a flight of stairs head-first. After an evaluation in a Rochester hospital, Mr. Prude came home, freaked out again, and took off his clothing in the street. Police returned to the scene. During his arrest, Mr. Prude raved, “Give me that gun,” and spat at the officers. Since the Covid-19 outbreak had started weeks earlier, the cops put a hood on Mr. Prude to avoid his projected body fluids and physically subdued him. In the process, he went unconscious and eight days later was pronounced dead. Of course, his death was declared “a homicide,” with “excited delirium and acute intoxication by phencyclidine, or PCP (aka “angel dust”) listed as “a contributing factor.” Now, months later, BLM and Antifa forces are mobilized and procede to riot, trashing another Democratic Party-governed city.

Quite a clever election strategy: to wreak as much destruction as possible in cities they control so that voters naturally will blame it on the other party, led by its candidate, the wicked president Trump. Is it possible that plan is not working? That voters are perhaps drawing different conclusions — like maybe they’re getting wise to the seditious hustle being run on them, and maybe a little sick and tired of it?

The upcoming Lafayette Square “protest” will be interesting. The US government transferred management of Washington DC to a chartered city council and mayor with the District of Columbia Home Rule Act of 1973. The US retains certain prerogatives for safeguarding federal buildings, monuments, and other installations. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser demonstrated a lack of initiative for controlling mob violence during the June riots. Will she let it happen again during the election season?

So far this year, Mr. Trump has allowed the Democratic Party to disgrace itself in acquiescing to mobs and riots around the country. In DC, they’ll be daring him to draw the line, perhaps hoping for federal peace officers to step in and finally produce that crop of useful martyrs “the Resistance” longs for. Personally, I don’t think the voters are liable to blame the president for taking action against additional violent anarchy in the nation’s capital. Do you remember those words from the oath of office, by any chance: preserve, protect and defend? Meanwhile, Ol’ White Joe will be standing by, doing as much for his country as the ghost of Millard Fillmore.

Reprinted with permission from Kunstler.com.

