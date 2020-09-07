The Political Battle Over a Covid Vaccine: Your Health Is of No Concern

The news media are accusing Trump of trying to rush a COVID vaccine into use by November 1, just before the election: “The president is playing politics.”

Suddenly, the press is expressing “deep concern” about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. Experts are being trotted out to issue warnings.

The White House is saying they would never compromise the safety of the public.

The FDA is strenuously insisting their decision to authorize a COVID vaccine will be undertaken with extreme care, and will not bow to pressure.

Of course, if Obama or Hillary were in the White House now, the press would be praising them for their efforts to move “full speed ahead.”

If Trump were now talking about a need to delay the vaccine, in order to “get it right,” the press would be screaming about the necessity of approving a vaccine quickly “to save lives.”

As I’ve been writing, the media definition of science is now “the opposite of whatever Trump says.”

The White House definition is whatever the White House says.

The public is caught in the middle.

There are three leading corporate competitors vying for an upcoming COVID vaccine. One of them is Moderna. This is a small US company that has never brought a product of any kind to market. In other words, their credibility is zero. Yet they’ve garnered half a billion dollars of federal money for research. The press isn’t screaming about that.

Fauci likes Moderna. Bill Gates likes Moderna.

Why?

Mostly because Moderna’s vaccine is deploying an experimental RNA technology. RNA tech never been approved for any product. In past clinical trials, serious adverse effect have occurred. But who cares?

RNA vaccine technology allows cheaper, faster, and easier production of vaccines. That’s the whole point. IF Moderna’s COVID vaxx can be jammed through the approval process, then all future vaccines can be developed within months, not years.

“We’ve just discovered twelve new viruses that are causing human diseases…and we’ll have twelve new vaccines ready to go by Christmas.”

Again, the health of the public is of no concern. Adverse effects, such as the body attacking itself (RNA technology)? The permanent alteration of genetic makeup (DNA technology)? No problem. Plunge ahead.

There is more. Two recent developments have cancelled the need for a vaccine, even for those who love vaccines and believe a novel coronavirus a) exists and b) is causing harm:

ONE: The CDC quietly announced that only 6 percent of all official COVID deaths have occurred in cases where the virus was the single factor. In all other cases, the patients had several prior medical conditions—meaning, in effect, there was no need to invoke a virus to account for their deaths. (I have explained this in great detail in past articles. We are talking about the forced premature deaths of the elderly.)

TWO: The New York Times stated the result of a broad study, which showed that up to 90 percent of all COVID cases, based on a positive PCR test, were false positives. Non-cases.

Combining these two developments, the implication is quite clear: we’re in the middle of a less-than-average “flu season.”

No need for any vaccine.

No need for any Tony Fauci.

No need for any Bill Gates.

No need for any CDC or WHO.

It’s over.

But as in any war, there are people who don’t get the memo. They keep fighting and lying and destroying. They’re war criminals. In this case, their true intent has nothing to do with the fake pandemic. They want vast economic destruction leading to a Brave New World.

Here is a backgrounder on that subject. I wrote it in March:

Notes on the fall-out from the present unnecessary disaster

This covert op called PANDEMIC is about LOCKDOWNS, economic destruction, and the further pacification of the population.

A bereft population more dependent than ever on governments and official authorities. Long-term, a dazed population gradually guided into a heavily technocratic future—wall to wall surveillance, smart cities, Internet of Things, universal guaranteed income tied to social credit score. Most importantly: assigned energy quotas for every citizen. CONTROL.

Social distancing and the suspicion of people directed against each other, owing to possible “infection,” will create a more isolated and atomized society.

The tendency for people to think of themselves as eternal medical patients, under doctor’s orders, will be encouraged, non-stop. Accept diagnoses, take drugs and vaccines.

Governments and their media partners will continue to broadcast warnings about future epidemics and the need for vigilance. Talking heads will intone, “We have a new normal now. We’re never going back to the way things were before. The world of interdependence gives us many benefits, but it also carries dangers…”

As I’ve emphasized, technocracy has the goal of using energy production and consumption as the monitor of our lives. A voice comes from the wall of the apartment: “Mr. Smith, this is your Meter Friend, Sam. Your energy use for the month is nearing its limit. As you know, that use is measurable in real time, and as of the moment, you only have sixteen units left, owing to the large diversion of electricity to medical emergency centers. We will institute dimming and brownouts in your home, to keep your social credit score stable…” CONTROL.

What makes this system of measuring the production and use of energy, planet-wide, moment to moment, possible? The Internet of Things. And we’re told the technology enabling the IoT is 5G, rolling out now.

Never forget what David Rockefeller, arch Globalist, wrote about China, in 1973, after his agent, Richard Nixon, had worked a “miracle,” opening up trade with the Communist colossus, after 25 years of diplomatic freeze:

“Whatever the price of the Chinese Revolution [30-60 million killed by their own government], it has obviously succeeded not only in producing more efficient and dedicated administration, but also in fostering high morale and community of purpose. The social experiment in China under Chairman Mao’s leadership is one of the most important and successful in human history.” (“From a China Traveler”, NY Times, August 10, 1973.)

China has always been the favored Globalist model—burgeoning corporate capitalism attached to, and embedded in, the center of brutal top-down dictatorship.

Who provided the rationale for the declaration of the pandemic and everything that followed? The Chinese regime, when they suddenly locked down 50 million people in three cities overnight. They broke the ice. And where did the egregiously phony counting of COVID cases first raise its head in the West? In Italy, where a national lockdown was declared. Italy, floating on Chinese money, in the One Belt, One Road project.

To whom was the first note of praise for the handling of the pandemic issued, from the head of the United Nations? The Chinese regime. The initial creation of the UN was spearheaded by the Rockefeller Empire.

Freedom and liberty will be further stained by the familiar substitute of security. “Yes, we still have the modified and updated right to assemble and travel and speak our minds, but the principle of limit and caution and common sense should guide our actions, in order to protect the community from new potential epidemics and infections…”

And if the CDC and the World Health Organization decide that a heavy flu season demands lockdowns, in certain hotspots, many people will breathe a sigh of relief and say, “Glad it’s not where I live. This is nothing compared with the COVID lockdowns…”

In 1970, no US politician would have dreamed of shutting down half of America, including New York and California. But 50 years later, it was done, with only minor hesitation. You can fill in the blanks yourself and note what’s changed in the interim. But certainly, the parade of mini-epidemic ops has helped to tune up the citizenry. Boil frog slowly, then turn up flame quickly.

As for universal guaranteed income (UGI), it’s not the easiest sell in the world. But the bridge will be “all those people hurt by the lockdowns.” Help given, on top of the present welfare programs…channeled into new help programs, and still newer ones, until UGI is a fait accompli. “We’re all in this together.” Echoes of the phony, cheap, gold-painted Obama Declaration. But in order to keep those UGI checks coming, people will have to OBEY. Cross the street against a red light, park in the wrong space, miss a doctor’s appointment, shoot your mouth off at a local community council meeting, tell your boss at work he’s acting like a little Napoleon, pay your taxes after the deadline, refuse to submit to a medical diagnostic test, and your social credit score will dip. And that means your monthly government check will undergo an investigation, conducted by an AI algorithm. Your allotment will drop. Learn your lesson.

Couldn’t happen here? Neither could a bullshit pandemic requiring massive lockdowns and orders not to leave home unless you’re buying toxic medical drugs or food.

In 1987, I started telling people that the medical cartel was the most dangerous of all cartels, long-term. I saw the covert op called AIDS playing out on the world stage, on the backs of people suffering and dying for reasons that had nothing to with the virus called HIV. I watched every medical provider fall in line with the official virus story, and I listened to a few of them tell me, off the record, that they knew the science was a rank fraud but there was “nothing they could do.” They’re falling in line now, too.

When the [worthless] diagnostic tests are fiddled to show that the pandemic is finally declining, everybody and his brother will say the containment measures were responsible for the victory. The CDC and the World Health Organization will humbly accept pats on the back, and pop champagne corks.

Some people will continue to wear medical masks when they venture outdoors, as a sign of their virtue. You should stop them on the street and congratulate them. A large roll of baloney makes a nice gift.

Despite what I’m writing in this article, Doom is not foretold, except for those who want it. The future is not written. Voices, especially when they reach a large number, are heard.

I expect technology to be developed that can perform all sorts of new tricks involving remote sensing of humans vis-a-vis their state of health—far more sophisticated than registering body temperature. The sensing [and the diagnosing] will be modeled on the same sort of fraudulent basis as present-day versions in doctors’ offices and hospitals, when it comes to germ indicators and contagion. Even remote sensing of “mental health indicators” will come into play. All sold as share-and-care protection of the community.

Something like this will appear on the news: “It’s emerged that the mall shooter, who killed 26 people last week, had missed three appointments with a doctor, and had ignored the CDC sensor unit that remotely diagnosed him with Bipolar Disorder. Authorities are investigating the AI red flag, to see whether the system had malfunctioned. Dr. Henry Posh, of the CDC, warned that some systems are still not online, because states are waiting on federal grants for funding…”

Of course, the shooter had missed no appointments. He was a drug addict who had been turned into a walking time bomb by psyop specialists. He was supposed to go off and thus provide a cautionary tale about the need for medical obedience.

What CDC/WHO really want is a fake epidemic in which the chimerical virus is said to affect brain function. That’s the Holy Grail. Then words and thoughts will constitute de facto diagnostic evidence. “If you find yourself thinking A, B, or C, call 911.” The authorities realize they’ll have to lead up to it. We’re not quite there. Yet.

In the new mythos, everyone is suffering from some disease or disorder at all times. It’s just a matter of diagnosis and treatment.

—end of March excerpt—

Rebellion is in order. Complete resistance to this future.

What does that mean? It means many things.

Support of sheriffs and other law-enforcement personnel who know the score and refuse to go along with lockdowns and other fascist measures.

Rallies, protests.

Finding a way to go back to work. To re-open businesses. To forge new businesses. To engage in trade and barter. To bust the lockdown bubbles.

Spreading information by any means possible. Information about what’s actually going on. About the scientific fakery.

It means lawsuits against lockdowns and mandated vaccines all around the world.

It means, for some people, giving up their no-hope attitude.

For some people, it means stopping flailing around and pretending they have no idea what to do.

It means putting freedom over and above control.

It means individuals imagining and then implementing strategies they’ve never thought of before.

It means exposing disguises posing as solutions which are really elements of tyranny.

IT MEANS ALL THE THINGS YOU KNOW IT MEANS.

A final note on China. The regime is in the process of building a surveillance-control-prediction web that goes beyond what most people can fathom. Government partnerships with their institutes and corporations and research labs are constructing a system whose goal is real-time surveillance that covers every inch of interior and exterior space in China.

This would include the space inside their citizens’ bodies. This would include predicting who will engage in illegal non-conformist activity.

China is already selling pieces of this emerging system to other nations.

Again, China is the favored Globalist model for the world.

Reprinted with permission from Jon Rappoport’s blog.

The post The Political Battle Over a Covid Vaccine: Your Health Is of No Concern appeared first on LewRockwell.