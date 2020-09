Every movie has mistakes, except The Princess Bride. But Disney made a particularly embarrassing blunder with its recent release of Mulan, which was filmed in China. During editing, the filmmakers failed to notice that a Chinese concentration camp where Uighurs are kept was left in the background of the film.

