My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Will you take the vaccine?
- President Trump, the promise keeper
- Paul Krugman should help Antifa/BLM
- Antifa’s founding and history
- Kamala told Jacob Blake…she’s PROUD of him
- President Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1118 Scott Adams: Polls, Antifa Versus BLM, My Solution for Fixing Police Brutality, Shy Trump Voters, A$$holes appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.