BEVERLY HILLS, CA—In response to massive public outcry for diversity quotas in films from two Huffington Post writers, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced sweeping requirements for any film wishing to be considered for Best Picture. In addition to quotas for minorities, women, and non-binary mermaid queens, they will now require all Christian movies wishing to be considered for Best Picture to star Kevin Sorbo.

