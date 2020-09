This is your BNN week in review. Did Trump punch a baby? According to anonymous sources he did. What's going on with California blackouts? Also, scientists say the squirrels are up to something. Babylon Newsroom Journalists Guy Curtis, Samantha Kurlock, and Stuart Stringer report. These updates and more in our latest video.

