Episode 1121 Scott Adams: I Explain the “Losing Strategy” of BLM and the Palestinians, a New Black-Only Town, Kurds in the Way

Content:

President Trump’s 1st term, most successful of any Presidency

Losing strategy examples: BLM and Palestinians

Bill Maher: Democrats running cover for looting…bad idea

The Atlantic now wants Nobel Peace Prize ended

19 Black families building a Black-Only town from scratch

California is embarrassingly anti-science on climate change

