Episode 1122 Scott Adams: Biden’s Biggest Lies, Google’s Election Interference, Fact-Checking Tapper, Woodward Story Goes Biden

Content:

Gavin Newsom: forest management vs. climate change

At what point can you call well-meaning protesters…assholes?

2 Sheriffs Deputies shot, outcome of “fine people” HOAX?

Search engine results: “Does Joe Biden have dementia”

Dangerous, destructive lies from Biden, Harris

4chan: Joe Biden’s dementia medication and incontinence

