MUNCIE, IN—Beloved personal assistant Alexa plummeted to her death yesterday after being asked by a 4-year-old female household resident to play 'Let It Go' from the movie Frozen for the 10,000th time. According to traumatized witnesses at the scene, the Amazon Echo refused to comply with the little girl's request and chose instead to dive straight into the garbage disposal.

