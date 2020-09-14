Episode 1123 Scott Adams: Google Search Mischief, Understanding Testing, Biden is on the Roof, Taiwan Bad Analysis, Statues for Criminals

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

The Atlantic says vote for Biden, or else

The ultimate power of AI and the weapons of persuasion

Statues of criminals who die resisting arrest?

Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo…testing “fine people HOAX”

Taiwan force-jailed people with COVID19 symptoms

Hospital grade vitamin D, massive reduction in COVID death rate

