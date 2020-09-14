Episode 1123 Scott Adams: Google Search Mischief, Understanding Testing, Biden is on the Roof, Taiwan Bad Analysis, Statues for Criminals

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- The Atlantic says vote for Biden, or else
- The ultimate power of AI and the weapons of persuasion
- Statues of criminals who die resisting arrest?
- Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo…testing “fine people HOAX”
- Taiwan force-jailed people with COVID19 symptoms
- Hospital grade vitamin D, massive reduction in COVID death rate
