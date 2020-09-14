Please Contact

I have been watching videos from Fr. Altman of La Crosse, Wisconsin. In the notes for his latest video is the following:

Fr. Altman offers what may be his last live streamed Mass from his parish as a result of his bishop moving to silence him.

Please voice your support for Fr. Altman by contacting Bishop Callahan and respectfully asking him to allow Fr. Altman to continue to broadcasting his Masses and homilies of hope.

Bishop William Callahan

Diocese of La Crosse

3710 East Avenue South

P.O. Box 4004

La Crosse, WI 54602-4004

Telephone: 608.788.7700

Fax: 608.788.8413

Continue to keep both Fr. Altman and Bishop Callahan in your prayers.

Fr. Altman has been quite vocal and clear on the nonsense that is the corona shutdowns and the damage that Christian churches have done by bowing to government edicts. At the channel where his videos are found there are other videos on the Marxist underpinnings of BLM and the ungodly response of Catholic leadership regarding sexual abuse within the clergy.

It seems this call to stop his livestream was prompted by James Martin, a Jesuit priest. Martin was appointed in 2017 by Pope Francis as a consultant to the Vatican’s Secretariat for Communications. Here is an example of Martin’s communications:

George Floyd is compared to Jesus Christ. And Martin’s twitter followers love this post. And he was appointed by the current pope. Maybe coincidence, maybe correlation: both Christendom (not only Catholic) and liberty are hitting generational lows at precisely the same time. And it is all captured in this one tweet.

Conclusion

Fr. Altman has earned support, whether one is Catholic or not, Christian or not. He has been speaking truth regarding these issues that have crushed us in 2020, and all lovers of liberty can certainly support him at this time.

Reprinted with permission from Bionic Mosquito.

