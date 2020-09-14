9/14/1901: President Theodore Roosevelt is inaugurated. He appointed three members to the Supreme Court: Justices Oliver Wendell Holmes, Rufus Day, and William Henry Moody.
9/14/1901: President Theodore Roosevelt is inaugurated. He appointed three members to the Supreme Court: Justices Oliver Wendell Holmes, Rufus Day, and William Henry Moody.