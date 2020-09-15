My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Whiteboard: Understanding Reality

“A Harris administration”

CNN new position: mail-in votes are a nightmare

HOAXES my smartest liberal friend believes

Critical Race Theory is proceeding in government

AI produced and fans the flames of all the protests

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1124 Scott Adams: Fake News, HOAXES, Science Denying, Magic Tricks, and Everything You Thought Was True But Maybe Not appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.