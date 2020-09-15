Episode 1124 Scott Adams: Fake News, HOAXES, Science Denying, Magic Tricks, and Everything You Thought Was True But Maybe Not

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- Whiteboard: Understanding Reality
- “A Harris administration”
- CNN new position: mail-in votes are a nightmare
- HOAXES my smartest liberal friend believes
- Critical Race Theory is proceeding in government
- AI produced and fans the flames of all the protests
