Episode 1124 Scott Adams: Fake News, HOAXES, Science Denying, Magic Tricks, and Everything You Thought Was True But Maybe Not

September 15, 2020
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

  • Whiteboard: Understanding Reality
  • “A Harris administration”
  • CNN new position: mail-in votes are a nightmare
  • HOAXES my smartest liberal friend believes
  • Critical Race Theory is proceeding in government
  • AI produced and fans the flames of all the protests

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1124 Scott Adams: Fake News, HOAXES, Science Denying, Magic Tricks, and Everything You Thought Was True But Maybe Not appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: ,