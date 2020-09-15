Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources

New Constitutional Amendment Grants Winner Of Popular Vote A Free Framed Certificate

September 15, 2020
No Comments

U.S.—It has now happened a couple times in the past few decades that while one candidate won a majority in the Electoral College, the other candidate had a larger share of the popular vote. The candidate with the Electoral College win became president, but the popular vote winner walked away empty-handed. Now, a new Amendment, the 28th, has been added to the Constitution to fix this. It reads:

The post New Constitutional Amendment Grants Winner Of Popular Vote A Free Framed Certificate appeared first on The Babylon Bee.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

New Constitutional Amendment Grants Winner Of Popular Vote A Free Framed Certificate

September 15, 2020
No Comments

U.S.—It has now happened a couple times in the past few decades that while one candidate won a majority in the Electoral College, the other candidate had a larger share of the popular vote. The candidate with the Electoral College win became president, but the popular vote winner walked away empty-handed. Now, a new Amendment, the 28th, has been added to the Constitution to fix this. It reads:

The post New Constitutional Amendment Grants Winner Of Popular Vote A Free Framed Certificate appeared first on The Babylon Bee.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Pin It on Pinterest

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x