WASHINGTON, D.C.—President Trump celebrated his historic Middle East peace deal today by cooking up his world-famous bacon-wrapped pork ribs on the White House lawn, inviting the participants from the Muslim and Jewish nations to partake in his "good old-fashioned home cooking."

