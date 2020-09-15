Trump Gets Totally Stoned In Lively 7-Hour Interview With Joe Rogan

AUSTIN, TX—Donald Trump is stirring controversy after a recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast in which both of them got completely stoned. In the newly released video, Trump and Rogan are seen talking for over seven hours while smoking an entire bag of weed. During the seven-hour conversation, in which Trump’s demeanor and speaking style never changed even though he was blitzed out of his gourd, they talked about everything from immigration policy to the reality that cosmic particles from other galaxies are always invisibly pelting our scalps and no one really talks about it.

