KISSIMMEE, FL—Biden made a campaign stop in Florida this week to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and reach out to his favorite voters: the Hispanics. In an effort to appeal to the voters, he performed a cultural celebration of Hispanic heritage by dancing in a sombrero and fake mustache, eating a burrito, and firing a pistola in the air.

