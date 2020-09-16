Media Criticizes Trump For Ignoring Social Distancing Guidelines While Saving Baby From Oncoming Train

DEARBORN, MI—Local and national media outlets are criticizing President Trump after he blatantly disregarded social distancing protocol while diving in front of a speeding train to save a baby who had fallen on the tracks. According to eyewitnesses, a crowd watched in horror as Trump, who was not wearing a mask, ignored social distancing to grab the baby with his germy hands and leap out of the way of the oncoming train just seconds before being smashed.

