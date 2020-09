U.S.—According to a groundbreaking study of American evangelicals by researchers who research lots of things and probably know what they're talking about, over 95% of Americans who identify as evangelicals don't believe in God, The Bible, Jesus, The Trinity, salvation by grace through faith, or really anything else that distinguishes Christianity as a belief system.

