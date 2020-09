EDEN—Biblical scholars now believe that the reason that God deemed that it was not good for man to be alone was because of his apparent lack of hygiene and general self-care. After years of assuming that Adam primarily needed a helpmate to stave off loneliness, new evidence shows that that may not be the case.

