Brickbat: I Can’t Breathe

A Spanish police officer knelt on the back of a 14-year-old boy and used a hand to press the boy's face into the ground after cops spotted the youth on a Miranda de Ebro city street not wearing a face mask properly. Video shows the officer kneeling on the boy for at least a minute as the boy screamed in pain. Cops say the boy ignored multiple commands to put his mask on correctly. The boy and his mother face charges of not complying with the country's mask requirements and could face other charges as well.