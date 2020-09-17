Lawnmower Man

Facebook Hasn’t Given Up on VR

House Committee Condemns FAA in Boeing MAX 747 Report

Feds Considered Lasering DC Protesters With a Heat Ray

How to Save the Cities

TECH

House Committee Condemns FAA in Boeing MAX 747 Report

Building planes with a “technical quirk” of crashing into the ground and exploding was probably a bad thing that shouldn’t have been done, a House Committee said Wednesday.

After 18 months of investigations, the committee has concluded that last year’s two Boeing 747 Max crashes were the culmination of mismanagement, engineering flaws, a severe lack of federal oversight, and some general ding dongery.

“This is a tragedy that never should have happened,” said Congressman Peter DeFazio, the committee chairman in charge of stating the obvious. “It could have been prevented, and we’re going to take steps in our legislation to see that it never happens again.”

The congressional report on the twin catastrophes identified five broad problems that led to the deaths of 346 people.

In an attempt to get the 737 Deathtrap to market before competitors, Boeing prioritized speedy production and cutting costs over not building a plane that explodes.

The company made deadly assumptions about the MCAS system which had a tendency to send planes into sudden nose dives. (I’m no pilot but sudden nose dives are probably the kinda thing you don’t want your plane to do).

Boeing withheld critical information about its 737 ground-seeking missile from the FAA.

The FAA’s practice of delegating oversight authority to Boeing allowed Boeing to obscure just how crashy the plane they were building was.

FAA management dismissed its own experts’ concerns about Boeing’s incredible exploding aircraft to side with Boeing on the issue.

The Congressional report said these issues must be addressed by both Boeing and the FAA if we want to make some planes don’t have a habit of exploding in the future.

Rick Larsen of Washington, the chairman of the committees’ aviation subcommittee (it’s subcommittees all the way down), told reporters that they were working on a bipartisan reform proposal that would hopefully reduce the number of planes that drop out of the sky and kill everyone aboard.

In a statement, Boeing said it had learned its lesson after the second plane exploded and everyone got mad at them for some reason and had started to incorporate some of the recommendations of experts and government authorities.

GOVERNMENT

Facebook Hasn’t Given Up on VR

Facebook doubled down on its commitment to Virtual Reality yesterday, announcing a new VR headset that isn’t a totally overpriced pain in the ass.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Dystopian Village Simulator revealed the Oculus Quest 2 at its annual VR event. This device is supposedly a lighter, better-performing version of its predecessor, at a smaller price tag.

In case you’re not one of the six people really into VR, the Quest is an untethered headset that doesn’t require wires, a separate computer system, or Pierce Brosnan strapping you into a giant gyroscope. Everything is included in the headset’s own hardware.

It’s impressive how science fiction can be so prescient yet so dumb.

Facebook says this new headset will be 10% lighter than the original flavor Quest, has a higher resolution, and cost $100 less, $299.

The Mark Zuckerberg Democracy Eroding Machine added that it would ditch the PC-tethered Oculus line to focus on the wireless Quest. (Apparently, it’s hard to feel transported to another world when you keep knocking over the grandma’s urn and ripping the tv off the wall with the giant wires coming out the back of your head.)

Of course, Facebook isn’t a video game company nor does it have any interest in being one. The Mark Zuckerberg Ruins Everything company has some decidedly less fun plans for virtual reality.

One of the planned innovations Facebook has in store for the quest is a virtual reality office, that allows users to feel the crushing banality of the modern work environment in the comfort of their own home.

“Incredible! The sexual harassment is just like real sexual harassment.”

In Other News

Apparently, the ‘freeze gun’ was in the shop. (Source)

ONE LAST THING

How to Save the Cities

By Choose Yourself Financial Editor James Altucher

I don’t care how many people talk about “grit” or “energy.” I don’t care about the history or the romance of a city. “Grit” won’t generate the money needed to pay garbage collectors, or teachers, or healthcare workers.

People said to me, “Why don’t you focus on solutions instead of just writing that NYC is dead forever?”

OK, I will. But I don’t think anyone is going to implement these ideas. People are content to grab political power at all costs while the population fools itself until it’s too late.

Here’s the basic philosophy. Cities need to:

I) ENCOURAGE INNOVATION

This is the No. 1 reason people come to cities. Immigrants come to find jobs and opportunities. Opportunities here because people are innovative when they can share ideas with others.

The benefit of a city is that ideas collide. Put millions of people in a dense area and you have trillions of opportunities for “idea sex,” where people exchange ideas and innovation happens.

II) INCENTIVIZE PEOPLE TO COME

For instance, in NYC, I see many people have this misguided view that life will be great. It will be like the ’70s again. Rents will be low and artists will flourish.

Are you kidding me?

A) NYC was a piece of garbage in the ’70s, with violence and filth the normal ways to describe it then.

B) Yes, there were artists in the ’70s. But artists have been coming to NYC since forever. Not just the ’70s.

C) Yes, apartments were cheaper then. But that doesn’t happen magically overnight like people think. To really make NYC affordable will take decades of horror before you see affordable rents. Unless the ideas below work.

III) STOP BEING IN THE HOSPITAL OR EDUCATION OR HIGHWAY BUSINESS

Cities should stay in the “city” business. More on this later.

CITIES 2.0: WHAT I WOULD DO

Anyone who thinks a dead city will lead to this utopia of low rents and greater culture doesn’t realize how cities work.

A city with spiking deficits and declining revenues leads to:

A) Fewer teachers, police, healthcare workers, infrastructure repairs, garbage collectors, transit workers, health facilities, schools, which leads to greater crime, worse education, worse healthcare, more garbage, worse infrastructure, etc.

B) Which leads to fewer tourists

C) And fewer businesses wanting to relocate

D) And higher taxes, disincentivizing people and businesses from moving into the city

E) Which leads to fewer people employed

F) Which leads to more crime (with less police) and worse health (with less healthcare) and more people hungry (with less money for social services to help the hungry), etc.

G) Which leads to a giant spiral down with even fewer people, fewer services, worse revenues, etc.

This spirals all the way down and gets you a Detroit, or a Scranton, or a Baltimore, or worse. Every city in the world has gone through this.

The key is to not think “outside the box” but smash the box.

In Part 2 of this series, I’ll go into details on some of my ideas for how to do this.

MARKET MOVEMENTS

Closing Data for Today

DJIA 27,901.98 ↓ 0.47% S&P Index 500 3,357.77 ↓ 0.82% NASDAQ 10,910.28 ↓ 1.27% Gold 1,955.65 ↓ 0.75% Silver 27.32 ↓ 0.60% Bitcoin 10,956.00 ↓ 0.37%

President Trump has told advisers he is uncomfortable with the pending Oracle-TikTok partnership, further complicating an already messy situation.

New York City schools delay in-person teaching for the second time.

Airline CEOs meet with White House in last-minute plea for more coronavirus aid

Cheers,

Shane Ormond

Editor, One Last Thing

The post Lawnmower Man appeared first on Laissez Faire.