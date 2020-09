WASHINGTON, D.C.—In what many are calling the most popular executive order of all time, President Trump has ordered public schools to stop teaching anti-American history classes, replacing them all with daily viewings of Top Gun, among other classic pro-America movies where the Russians and other foes get crushed by the greatest country in the world.

The post Trump Orders Schools To Replace Anti-American Curriculum With Daily Viewings Of 'Top Gun' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.