A Bear Market for This Stock? Really?

On Thursday, we took a look at WMT and concluded it was headed lower in the short term.

For today’s chart of the day, we’re going to take a look at Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN).

AMZN is the second-largest retailer in the world, as well as a provider of off-premises storage and hosting for consumers and businesses around the globe.

It’s hard to believe, considering the massive runup it’s had, but AMZN is actually close to entering a bear market.

Let’s look at the definition of a bear market, as per Investopedia.com:

“Individual securities or commodities can also be considered to be in a bear market if they experience a decline of 20% or more over a sustained period of time — typically two months or more…”

Let’s do the math according to those rules. The 52-week high for AMZN, which we saw only a few weeks ago, is $3,552.25. If we take 20% off that number, we’re left with $2,841.80. If AMZN trades there, it would be officially entering a bear market.

Let’s take a look at the daily chart of AMZN below and see how close we are to hitting that level:

As we see, there’s still 6% to go from here until we hit the official bear market level for AMZN. Before we get there, there’s support sitting from back in July, which has to be broken. The move off that support was good for 17% in a few months, so the buyers may come in and defend that level.

