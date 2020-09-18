FALLBROOK, CA—In shocking news, local man Kyle Ryder stuck to his keto diet plan for a full twelve seconds, blowing by his previous record of nine seconds.
The post Man Sticks To Keto Diet For Full 12 Seconds appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
Aggregating The Best In Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
FALLBROOK, CA—In shocking news, local man Kyle Ryder stuck to his keto diet plan for a full twelve seconds, blowing by his previous record of nine seconds.
The post Man Sticks To Keto Diet For Full 12 Seconds appeared first on The Babylon Bee.